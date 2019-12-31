Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 2:50AM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing snow,
especially in broad open areas and at passes.
* WHERE…Island Park, Teton Valley, Big Hole Mountains and the
Centennial Mountains, including Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, and
Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact
the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments