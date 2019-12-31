Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 2:50AM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7
inches. particularly .
* WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain from Idaho Falls to St.
Anthony.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments