Published 2:50 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 2:50AM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches.
gusty winds at higher elevations may produce pockets of blowing
snow especially at pass level.

* WHERE…Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains and Caribou Range,
including Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Patchy
blowing snow may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

