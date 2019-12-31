Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 3:21AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…
.A strong weather system will move across northwest Wyoming on
New Year’s Day, bringing areas of heavy snowfall to western
mountain ranges and nearby valleys. The heaviest snowfall will
occur during the morning hours Wednesday, but will continue into
Thursday morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
in the lower elevations, and 8 to 12 inches in the higher
elevations with locally higher amounts up to 20 inches possible.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments