Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 3:21AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…

.A strong weather system will move across northwest Wyoming on

New Year’s Day, bringing areas of heavy snowfall to western

mountain ranges and nearby valleys. The heaviest snowfall will

occur during the morning hours Wednesday, but will continue into

Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

in the lower elevations, and 8 to 12 inches in the higher

elevations with locally higher amounts up to 20 inches possible.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.