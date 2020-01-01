Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued January 1 at 4:51AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times, with accumulations up to 2
inches. A west wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…The Lower Green River Basin and Western Sweetwater
County.

* WHEN…Now through New Year’s Day.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be difficult over Interstate
80 and Highway 189. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. Roads may also become slick in spots.

National Weather Service

