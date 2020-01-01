Special Weather Statement issued January 1 at 9:58AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times, with accumulations up to 2
inches. A west wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…The Lower Green River Basin and Western Sweetwater
County.
* WHEN…Now through New Year’s Day.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be difficult over Interstate
80 and Highway 189. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. Roads may also become slick in spots.
