Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 1:22AM MST until January 1 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snowfall accumulations of 6 to 12

inches, with locally higher amounts from North Fork to Lost

Trail Pass. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will cause periods of

whiteout conditions due to blowing snow on Highway 28 from Lemhi

to Gilmore Summit.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.