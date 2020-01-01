Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 12:44PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…
.A strong weather system will continue to impact western Wyoming
today, bringing areas of heavy snowfall through the day New
Year’s Day. Moderate, with periods of heavy snow will continue
through this evening, before gradually lightening up early
Thursday morning.
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. 3 to 6 inches have already fallen.
Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will occur
through this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible.
Whiteout conditions will be very disorientating for people in
the backcountry.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor JHAVALANCHE.ORG if your
plans include travel into the back country.
If you must travel have a cell phone charger, a flashlight, food,
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.