Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 12:44PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…

.A strong weather system will continue to impact western Wyoming

today, bringing areas of heavy snowfall through the day New

Year’s Day. Moderate, with periods of heavy snow will continue

through this evening, before gradually lightening up early

Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. 4 to 8 inches have already fallen.

Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12

inches in the Tetons.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will occur

through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel over mountain passes will be very difficult

to impossible at times. Whiteout conditions will be very

disorientating for people in the backcountry.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor JHAVALANCHE.ORG if your

plans include travel into the back country.

If you must travel have a cell phone charger, a flashlight, food,

and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.