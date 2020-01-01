Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 2:30PM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches, except 3 to 5 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes.
* WHERE…Across the Bear River and Caribou Ranges along with
the Big Hole Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact
the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.