Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 3:07AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…
.A strong weather system will continue to impact western Wyoming
today, bringing areas of heavy snowfall through the day New
Year’s Day. The heaviest snowfall will occur during this morning,
but will gradually lighten up overnight into Thursday morning.
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will mainly
occur this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult at times. Highway 26,
89, 191 north of Moose could become closed from the combination
of snow, blowing snow and drifting of snow on the highway.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor JHAVALANCHE.ORG if your
plans include travel into the back country.
If you must travel have a cell phone charger, a flashlight, food,
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.