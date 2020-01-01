Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 3:07AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…

.A strong weather system will continue to impact western Wyoming

today, bringing areas of heavy snowfall through the day New

Year’s Day. The heaviest snowfall will occur during this morning,

but will gradually lighten up overnight into Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

24 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 28 inches possible

in the Tetons.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will mainly

occur this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel over mountain passes will be very difficult to

impossible at times. Whiteout conditions will be very

disorientating for people in the backcountry.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor JHAVALANCHE.ORG if your

plans include travel into the back country.

If you must travel have a cell phone charger, a flashlight, food,

and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.