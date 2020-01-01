Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 3:20AM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region; Lost River Range; Frank Church Wilderness until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and 3 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sawtooth/Stanley Basin until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Western Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Eastern Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Eastern Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Western Lemhi County until Jan 01 at 11:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Lincoln County until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Blackfoot Mountains and 5 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
today at 11:32 am
Published 3:20 am

Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 3:20AM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TO START THE NEW YEAR…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches, except 6 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.

* WHERE…Across the Bear River and Caribou Ranges along with
the Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact
the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

