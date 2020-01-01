Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 3:20AM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TO START THE NEW YEAR…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 9

inches, except 6 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes.

* WHERE…Across the Bear River and Caribou Ranges along with

the Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact

the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.