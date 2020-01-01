Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 4:56PM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Light to Moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of

up to one inch. Breezy winds with wind gusts of around 20 to 25

mph.

* WHERE…Across the Bear River and Caribou Ranges along with the

Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact

the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.