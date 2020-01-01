Skip to Content
January 2, 2020 4:03 am
Published 9:00 pm

Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 9:00PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Winter storm will wind down across western Wyoming tonight…

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times, decreasing overnight. Additional
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the Tetons and 1 to 3
inches in the Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel over mountain passes could be very difficult.
Expect significantly reduced visibilities at times through early
Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor JHAVALANCHE.ORG if your
plans include travel into the backcountry.
If you must travel have a cell phone charger, a flashlight, food,
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

