Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 9:00PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter storm will wind down across western Wyoming tonight…

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Additional snow accumulations of

1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts near Alpine.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Expect

significantly reduced visibilities at times through early

Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor JHAVALANCHE.ORG if your

plans include travel into the backcountry.

If you must travel have a cell phone charger, a flashlight, food,

and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.