Winter Storm Warning issued January 1 at 9:00PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter storm will wind down across western Wyoming tonight…
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Additional snow accumulations of
1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts near Alpine.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Expect
significantly reduced visibilities at times through early
Thursday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor JHAVALANCHE.ORG if your
plans include travel into the backcountry.
If you must travel have a cell phone charger, a flashlight, food,
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.