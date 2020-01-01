Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 12:44PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…
.A strong weather system will continue to impact western Wyoming
today, bringing areas of heavy snowfall through the day New
Year’s Day. Moderate, with periods of heavy snow will continue
through this evening, before gradually lightening up early
Thursday morning.
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times, and significant blowing snow.
Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County, the highest snow amounts will be
west of Kemmerer.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will occur
through this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The combination of snow
and strong winds will lead to areas of blowing and drifting
snow which could significantly reduce visibility and create
slick roads.
If you must travel have a cell phone charger, a flashlight, food,
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.