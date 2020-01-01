Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 12:44PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…

.A strong weather system will continue to impact western Wyoming

today, bringing areas of heavy snowfall through the day New

Year’s Day. Moderate, with periods of heavy snow will continue

through this evening, before gradually lightening up early

Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times, and significant blowing snow.

Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County, the highest snow amounts will be

west of Kemmerer.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will occur

through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The combination of snow

and strong winds will lead to areas of blowing and drifting

snow which could significantly reduce visibility and create

slick roads.

If you must travel have a cell phone charger, a flashlight, food,

and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.