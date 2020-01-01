Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 12:44PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…
.A strong weather system will continue to impact western Wyoming
today, bringing areas of heavy snowfall through the day New
Year’s Day. Moderate, with periods of heavy snow will continue
through this evening, before gradually lightening up early
Thursday morning.
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher
amounts up to 10 inches, have already fallen. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will occur
through this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Near whiteout
conditions will be very disorientating for people in the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.