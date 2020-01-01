Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 12:44PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…

.A strong weather system will continue to impact western Wyoming

today, bringing areas of heavy snowfall through the day New

Year’s Day. Moderate, with periods of heavy snow will continue

through this evening, before gradually lightening up early

Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher

amounts up to 10 inches, have already fallen. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will occur

through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Near whiteout

conditions will be very disorientating for people in the

backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.