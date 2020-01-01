Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:30PM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch for the
Upper Snake Plain. Southern Highlands can expect an additional 2
to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create
blowing snow across portions of the advised area as well.
* WHERE…Upper Snake Plain, Southern Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Patchy
blowing snow may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.