Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:30PM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
1 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
2 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
3 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
4 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
5 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
6 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
7 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
8 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
9 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
10 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region; Lost River Range; Frank Church Wilderness until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
11 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
12 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and 3 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
13 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sawtooth/Stanley Basin until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
14 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
15 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Lincoln County until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
16 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
17 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
18 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
19 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
20 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
21 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
22 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
23 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Blackfoot Mountains and 5 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
24 of 35
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin until Jan 01 at 4:00 PM
25 of 35
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
26 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
27 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
28 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Lincoln County until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
29 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
30 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
31 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
32 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
33 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
34 of 35
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Blackfoot Mountains, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and 2 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
35 of 35
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:21 pm
Published 2:30 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:30PM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch for the
Upper Snake Plain. Southern Highlands can expect an additional 2
to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create
blowing snow across portions of the advised area as well.

* WHERE…Upper Snake Plain, Southern Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Patchy
blowing snow may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

Related Articles