Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:30PM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch for the

Upper Snake Plain. Southern Highlands can expect an additional 2

to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create

blowing snow across portions of the advised area as well.

* WHERE…Upper Snake Plain, Southern Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Patchy

blowing snow may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.