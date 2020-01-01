Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:30PM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

except 3 to 5 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will create the potential for

blowing snow in spots.

* WHERE…Sun Valley Region, Frank Church Wilderness and the

Lost River Range.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Patchy

blowing snow may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.