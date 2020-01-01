Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 3:07AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…

.A strong weather system will continue to impact western Wyoming

today, bringing areas of heavy snowfall through the day New

Year’s Day. The heaviest snowfall will occur during this morning,

but will gradually lighten up overnight into Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches in the lower elevations, and 8 to 12 inches in the higher

elevations with locally higher amounts up to 20 inches possible.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will mainly

occur this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Near whiteout

conditions will be very disorientating for people in the

backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.