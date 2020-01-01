Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 3:07AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…
.A strong weather system will continue to impact western Wyoming
today, bringing areas of heavy snowfall through the day New
Year’s Day. The heaviest snowfall will occur during this morning,
but will gradually lighten up overnight into Thursday morning.
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches in the lower elevations, and 8 to 12 inches in the higher
elevations with locally higher amounts up to 20 inches possible.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will mainly
occur this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Near whiteout
conditions will be very disorientating for people in the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.