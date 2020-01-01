Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 3:07AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…

.A strong weather system will continue to impact western Wyoming
today, bringing areas of heavy snowfall through the day New
Year’s Day. The heaviest snowfall will occur during this morning,
but will gradually lighten up overnight into Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times, and significant blowing snow.
Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County, the highest snow amounts will be
west of Kemmerer.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will mainly
occur this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The combination of snow
and strong winds will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow
which could significantly reduce visibility and create slick
roads.
If you must travel have a cell phone charger, a flashlight, food,
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

