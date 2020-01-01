Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 3:07AM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter storm will impact western Wyoming New Year’s Day…

.A strong weather system will continue to impact western Wyoming

today, bringing areas of heavy snowfall through the day New

Year’s Day. The heaviest snowfall will occur during this morning,

but will gradually lighten up overnight into Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times, and significant blowing snow.

Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County, the highest snow amounts will be

west of Kemmerer.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will mainly

occur this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The combination of snow

and strong winds will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow

which could significantly reduce visibility and create slick

roads.

If you must travel have a cell phone charger, a flashlight, food,

and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.