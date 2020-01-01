Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 3:20AM MST until January 1 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TO START THE NEW YEAR…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches for

the Shoshone/Lava Beds and Eastern Magic Valley ranging to 2 to

4 inches for the remainder of the Snake Plain from American

Falls to St. Anthony. Southern Highlands can expect additional 2

to 4 inches except 4 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create

blowing snow across portions of the advised area as well.

* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake

Plain and Southern Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Patchy

blowing snow may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.