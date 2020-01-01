Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 3:20AM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TO START THE NEW YEAR…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches,
except 6 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will create the
potential for blowing snow in spots.
* WHERE…Sun Valley Region, Frank Church Wilderness and the
Lost River Range.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Patchy
blowing snow may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.