Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 4:56PM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Sun Valley Region, Frank Church Wilderness and the

Lost River Range.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Patchy

blowing snow may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.