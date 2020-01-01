Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 4:56PM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
1 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
2 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
3 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
4 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
5 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
6 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
7 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
8 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
9 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
10 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region; Lost River Range; Frank Church Wilderness until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
11 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sawtooth/Stanley Basin until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
12 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
13 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Lincoln County until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
14 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
15 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
16 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
17 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
18 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
19 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
20 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
21 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
22 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
23 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Lincoln County until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
24 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
25 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
26 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
27 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
28 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
29 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
30 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
31 of 32
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
32 of 32
Alerts
By
Updated
January 2, 2020 1:20 am
Published 4:56 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 4:56PM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Wind gusting up to 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE…Island Park, Teton Valley, Big Hole Mountains and the
Centennial Mountains, including Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass,
and Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact
the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

Related Articles