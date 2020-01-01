Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 4:56PM MST until January 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

Wind gusting up to 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE…Island Park, Teton Valley, Big Hole Mountains and the

Centennial Mountains, including Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass,

and Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

may reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact

the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.