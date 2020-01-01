Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 9:00PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter storm will wind down across western Wyoming tonight…
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Additional snow accumulations up
to an inch. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are likely
overnight.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The combination of snow and
gusty winds will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow
which could significantly reduce visibility and create slick
roads.
If you must travel have a cell phone charger, a flashlight, food,
and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.