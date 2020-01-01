Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 9:00PM MST until January 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter storm will wind down across western Wyoming tonight…

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Additional snow accumulations up

to an inch. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are likely

overnight.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The combination of snow and

gusty winds will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow

which could significantly reduce visibility and create slick

roads.

If you must travel have a cell phone charger, a flashlight, food,

and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.