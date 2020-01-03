Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Wind Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain until Jan 04 at 8:00 PM
Alerts
By
Published 1:52 pm

Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 1:52PM MST until January 4 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…American Falls, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall,
Blackfoot including Interstates 15 and 86.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
create difficult driving conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

