Special Weather Statement issued January 4 at 4:48PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow showers, some heavy. Strong winds may accompany the
showers and cause sharply reduced visibility. SNowfall of an
inch or less in the lower elevations with up to 3 inches in the
mountains.
* WHERE…The Tetons and Jackson Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST…
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers could cause rapid decreases in
visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.
Comments