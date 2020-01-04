Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Wind Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain until Jan 04 at 8:00 PM
1 of 5
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Jackson Hole until Jan 04 at 5:00 PM
2 of 5
Weather Alert:
Wind Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain until Jan 04 at 8:00 PM
3 of 5
Weather Alert:
Wind Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain until Jan 04 at 8:00 PM
4 of 5
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Jackson Hole until Jan 04 at 8:00 PM
5 of 5
Alerts
By
Published 4:48 pm

Special Weather Statement issued January 4 at 4:48PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers, some heavy. Strong winds may accompany the
showers and cause sharply reduced visibility. SNowfall of an
inch or less in the lower elevations with up to 3 inches in the
mountains.

* WHERE…The Tetons and Jackson Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST…

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers could cause rapid decreases in
visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply