Special Weather Statement issued January 4 at 4:48PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers, some heavy. Strong winds may accompany the

showers and cause sharply reduced visibility. SNowfall of an

inch or less in the lower elevations with up to 3 inches in the

mountains.

* WHERE…The Tetons and Jackson Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST…

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers could cause rapid decreases in

visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.