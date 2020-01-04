Wind Advisory issued January 4 at 2:10AM MST until January 4 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…American Falls, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall,

Blackfoot including Interstates 15 and 86.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds may create difficult driving conditions,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.