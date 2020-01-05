Skip to Content
Published 3:04 pm

Special Weather Statement issued January 5 at 3:04PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Expect 1 to 3 inches in the valleys and
3 to 6 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Much of western Wyoming, including Jackson, Afton and
Pinedale as well as Teton, Togwotee, and Salt River Passes.

* WHEN…Though tonight, with the steadiest snow for the rest of
this afternoon through 8 PM this evening and then again after
midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall could cause rapid decreases in
visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.

National Weather Service

