Special Weather Statement issued January 5 at 3:04PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Expect 1 to 3 inches in the valleys and
3 to 6 inches in the mountains.
* WHERE…Much of western Wyoming, including Jackson, Afton and
Pinedale as well as Teton, Togwotee, and Salt River Passes.
* WHEN…Though tonight, with the steadiest snow for the rest of
this afternoon through 8 PM this evening and then again after
midnight tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall could cause rapid decreases in
visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.
Comments