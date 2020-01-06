Special Weather Statement issued January 6 at 1:54PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow continues Monday night with new accumulations of 1

to 2 inches in the valleys and 3 to 5 inches in the mountains.

Snow returns Wednesday and Wednesday night with possible valley

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and widespread mountain snowfall

of 6 to 10 inches.

* WHERE…Much of western Wyoming, including Jackson, the Star

Valley, Teton and Togwotee passes, and the Teton Range.

* WHEN…The first round of snow will continue through Monday

night. After a break Tuesday afternoon and night, the second

round of snow will arrive Wednesday morning with steady

snowfall through Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roadways over Teton and Togwotee passes

will be covered by snow and ice.