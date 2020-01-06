Special Weather Statement issued January 6 at 1:54PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow continues Monday night with new accumulations of 1
to 2 inches in the valleys and 3 to 5 inches in the mountains.
Snow returns Wednesday and Wednesday night with possible valley
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and widespread mountain snowfall
of 6 to 10 inches.
* WHERE…Much of western Wyoming, including Jackson, the Star
Valley, Teton and Togwotee passes, and the Teton Range.
* WHEN…The first round of snow will continue through Monday
night. After a break Tuesday afternoon and night, the second
round of snow will arrive Wednesday morning with steady
snowfall through Wednesday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roadways over Teton and Togwotee passes
will be covered by snow and ice.
