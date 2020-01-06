Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Yellowstone National Park, Star Valley, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and 1 more area until Jan 06 at 4:00 PM
Published 2:58 am

Special Weather Statement issued January 6 at 2:58AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Expect an additional 1 to 3 inches in
the valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Much of western Wyoming, including Jackson, Afton and
Pinedale as well as Teton and Togwotee Passes.

* WHEN…Though tonight, with the steadiest snow expected late
this afternoon and tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall could cause rapid decreases in
visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.

National Weather Service

