Alerts

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow from snow banding. Moderate to

heavy snow with winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Lincoln Counties. Snowfall amounts could vary

greatly over a few miles.

* WHEN…Through 7 am, snow should taper off around sunrise.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow and blowing snow could cause rapid

decreases in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.