Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 1:46AM MST until January 9 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…More snow for western Wyoming…

.Mainly light snow will continue today. After a lull tonight,

moderate to occasionally heavy snow will develop before sunrise

Wednesday morning and continue on and off into Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches

with locally higher amounts in the mountains; 2 to 6 inches in

the Jackson Valley.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to noon MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow

covered roads. Areas of blowing snow could sharply reduce

visibility over the mountains and open areas.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.