Special Weather Statement: Yellowstone National Park, Star Valley, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and 2 more areas until Jan 07 at 7:00 AM
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 09 at 12:00 PM
Winter Weather Advisory: Star Valley; Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 09 at 12:00 PM
Winter Weather Advisory: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Jackson Hole until Jan 09 at 12:00 PM
Published 1:46 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 1:46AM MST until January 9 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…More snow for western Wyoming…

.Mainly light snow will continue today. After a lull tonight,
moderate to occasionally heavy snow will develop before sunrise
Wednesday morning and continue on and off into Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12
inches, with the highest amounts in the southwestern mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to noon MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Outdoor activities
could be impact by locally heavy snow and areas of blowing snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

