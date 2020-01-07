Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 1:46AM MST until January 9 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More snow for western Wyoming…

.Mainly light snow will continue today. After a lull tonight,

moderate to occasionally heavy snow will develop before sunrise

Wednesday morning and continue on and off into Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12

inches, with the highest amounts in the southwestern mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to noon MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Outdoor activities

could be impact by locally heavy snow and areas of blowing snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

