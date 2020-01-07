Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 2:57PM MST until January 9 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More snow for western Wyoming…
.Occasional light snow will continue for the rest of the afternoon
today. After a lull this evening, light snow will begin after
midnight. The snowfall will become moderate, to occasionally
heavy by sunrise Wednesday morning and continue on and off into
Thursday morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations will range from
as much as 24 inches over the southwest portion of the park to
as little as an inch around Mammoth in the northern portion of
the park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Outdoor activities
could be impact by locally heavy snow and areas of blowing snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.