Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 2:57PM MST until January 9 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More snow for western Wyoming…
.Occasional light snow will continue for the rest of the afternoon
today. After a lull this evening, light snow will begin after
midnight. The snowfall will become moderate, to occasionally
heavy by sunrise Wednesday morning and continue on and off into
Thursday morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations in the Star
Valley will range from 3 inches in Afton to 7 inches at Alpine.
The Salt River and Wyoming Ranges can expect 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph along the higher ridges.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow
covered roads. Areas of blowing snow could sharply reduce
visibility over the mountains and open areas.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.