Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 2:57PM MST until January 9 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More snow for western Wyoming…

.Occasional light snow will continue for the rest of the afternoon

today. After a lull this evening, light snow will begin after

midnight. The snowfall will become moderate, to occasionally

heavy by sunrise Wednesday morning and continue on and off into

Thursday morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations in the Star

Valley will range from 3 inches in Afton to 7 inches at Alpine.

The Salt River and Wyoming Ranges can expect 6 to 12 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph along the higher ridges.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to noon MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow

covered roads. Areas of blowing snow could sharply reduce

visibility over the mountains and open areas.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.