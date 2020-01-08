Special Weather Statement issued January 8 at 9:13PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Fog. Visibility will be reduced to under one mile at

times.

* WHERE…Around Marbleton and Big Piney on U.S. Highway 189.

Near and south of Pinedale to Boulder to Big Sandy along U.S.

Highway 191.

* WHEN…Through 7 AM Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reduce speed in areas of fog and use low

beam headlights. Be prepared for rapidly changing visibility.