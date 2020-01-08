Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 12:27PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Thursday…

.Snow will continue over portions of far western Wyoming through

the day Thursday. Snow will be on and off through this evening,

before increasing again later tonight. This snow will be

moderate to occasionally heavy at times.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations will range from

as much as 16 inches over the southwest portion of the park, to

as little as an inch around Mammoth in the northern portion of

the park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Outdoor activities

could be impact by locally heavy snow and areas of blowing

snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.