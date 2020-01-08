Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 12:27PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Thursday…
.Snow will continue over portions of far western Wyoming through
the day Thursday. Snow will be on and off through this evening,
before increasing again later tonight. This snow will be
moderate to occasionally heavy at times.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches
in the mountains and 2 to 4 inches in the Jackson Valley. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph along the higher ridges this afternoon.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow
covered roads. Areas of blowing snow and low clouds could
sharply reduce visibility over the mountains and open areas.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.