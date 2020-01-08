Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 12:27PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Thursday…
.Snow will continue over portions of far western Wyoming through
the day Thursday. Snow will be on and off through this evening,
before increasing again later tonight. This snow will be
moderate to occasionally heavy at times.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations in the Star
Valley will be 2 to 4 inches. The Salt River and Wyoming Ranges
can expect 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph along the higher ridges this afternoon.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow
covered roads. Areas of blowing snow could sharply reduce
visibility over the mountains and open areas.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.