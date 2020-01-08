Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 12:27PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Thursday…

.Snow will continue over portions of far western Wyoming through

the day Thursday. Snow will be on and off through this evening,

before increasing again later tonight. This snow will be

moderate to occasionally heavy at times.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations in the Star

Valley will be 2 to 4 inches. The Salt River and Wyoming Ranges

can expect 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph along the higher ridges this afternoon.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow

covered roads. Areas of blowing snow could sharply reduce

visibility over the mountains and open areas.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.