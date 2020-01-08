Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 2:42AM MST until January 9 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More snow for western Wyoming…
.Snow will begin again this morning and continue on and off into
Thursday morning, moderate to occasionally heavy at times.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations will range from
as much as 16 inches over the southwest portion of the park to
as little as an inch around Mammoth in the northern portion of
the park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Outdoor activities
could be impact by locally heavy snow and areas of blowing snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.