Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 2:42AM MST until January 9 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More snow for western Wyoming…

.Snow will begin again this morning and continue on and off into

Thursday morning, moderate to occasionally heavy at times.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations will range from

as much as 16 inches over the southwest portion of the park to

as little as an inch around Mammoth in the northern portion of

the park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to noon MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Outdoor activities

could be impact by locally heavy snow and areas of blowing snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.