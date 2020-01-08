Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 2:42AM MST until January 9 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More snow for western Wyoming…
.Snow will begin again this morning and continue on and off into
Thursday morning, moderate to occasionally heavy at times.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16
inches in the mountains and 4 to 8 inches in the Jackson
Valley. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph along the higher
ridges.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow
covered roads. Areas of blowing snow could sharply reduce
visibility over the mountains and open areas.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.