Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 2:42AM MST until January 9 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…More snow for western Wyoming…

.Snow will begin again this morning and continue on and off into

Thursday morning, moderate to occasionally heavy at times.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations in the Star

Valley will range from 3 inches in Afton to 7 inches at

Alpine. The Salt River and Wyoming Ranges can expect 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph along the higher

ridges.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to noon MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow

covered roads. Areas of blowing snow could sharply reduce

visibility over the mountains and open areas.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.