Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 6:41PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Thursday…

.Periods of snow will continue over portions of far western

Wyoming through the day Thursday. The snow will be moderate to

occasionally heavy at times late tonight and Thursday.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations in the Star Valley will be

2 to 4 inches. The Salt River and Wyoming Ranges can expect 6 to

11 inches, with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow

covered roads leading into the high country. Otherwise, winter

driving conditions will occur for the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.