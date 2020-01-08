Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 6:41PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Thursday…

.Periods of snow will continue over portions of far western

Wyoming through the day Thursday. The snow will be moderate to

occasionally heavy at times late tonight and Thursday.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations will range from 8 to 14

inches over the southwest portion of the park. The rest of the

park will see 2 to 4 inches, while only around an inch of snow

is expected around Mammoth, in the northern portion of the

park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions in the northern part

of the park. Outdoor activities could be impacted by locally

heavy snow and areas of blowing snow in the southwest portion of

the park.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.