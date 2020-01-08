Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 6:41PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Thursday…
.Periods of snow will continue over portions of far western
Wyoming through the day Thursday. The snow will be moderate to
occasionally heavy at times late tonight and Thursday.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the
mountains and 2 to 4 inches in the Jackson Valley. Some drifting
snow is likely in the open areas of the valley.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow
covered roads. Areas of blowing snow and low clouds could
sharply reduce visibility over the mountains and open areas. The
morning commute will see winter driving conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.