Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 6:41PM MST until January 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Snow to Continue across western Wyoming through Thursday…

.Periods of snow will continue over portions of far western

Wyoming through the day Thursday. The snow will be moderate to

occasionally heavy at times late tonight and Thursday.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the

mountains and 2 to 4 inches in the Jackson Valley. Some drifting

snow is likely in the open areas of the valley.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult due to slick and snow

covered roads. Areas of blowing snow and low clouds could

sharply reduce visibility over the mountains and open areas. The

morning commute will see winter driving conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.