Special Weather Statement issued January 9 at 7:18PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Fog. Visibility will be reduced to under one mile at
times.
* WHERE…Around Marbleton and Big Piney on U.S. Highway 189. Near
Pinedale, then south to Boulder and Big Sandy along U.S.
Highway 191.
* WHEN…Through midnight this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reduce speed in areas of fog and use low
beam headlights. Be prepared for rapidly changing visibility.
Comments