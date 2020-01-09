Special Weather Statement issued January 9 at 8:36PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 835 PM MST, light snow is causing slick road conditions. Use
extreme caution if traveling on area roads. The I-15 corridor from
Dubois to Pocatello may be impacted by about an inch of snowfall
tonight, while Highways 22, 26 and 33 may see 1 to 2 inches this
evening. Snow should taper off around midnight in those areas.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton,
Swan Valley, Felt, Ririe Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen,
Terreton, Marysville, Lorenzo, Palisades Reservoir, northern
Blackfoot Reservoir, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck and
Ammon.
