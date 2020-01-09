Special Weather Statement issued January 9 at 8:36PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 835 PM MST, light snow is causing slick road conditions. Use

extreme caution if traveling on area roads. The I-15 corridor from

Dubois to Pocatello may be impacted by about an inch of snowfall

tonight, while Highways 22, 26 and 33 may see 1 to 2 inches this

evening. Snow should taper off around midnight in those areas.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton,

Swan Valley, Felt, Ririe Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen,

Terreton, Marysville, Lorenzo, Palisades Reservoir, northern

Blackfoot Reservoir, eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck and

Ammon.